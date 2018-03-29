Darren Lehmann has announced his decision to step down as Australia coach after the ball-tampering scandal.

A statement on Cricket Australia's official website read, "Darren Lehmann has resigned as head coach of Australia's men's team."

"Having watched the emotional press conferences of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft earlier today, Lehmann said now was the time for a new coach of the national side."

Australian cricketers Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days. The latter was caught on camera, tampering the ball, during the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

After the end of the day's play, Bancroft admitted he did a mistake. Smith went on to reveal he was aware of the plan in advance, which saw the International Cricket Council (ICC) hand him a one match ban.

Bancroft was handed three demerit points and fined 75 percent of his match fee. There were reports that Lehmann will resign as Australia head coach, while Smith and Warner will be banned for a long period.

Cricket Australia's internal investigation found no wrongdoing from Lehmann's part as they found no evidence from coach's part in the ball-tampering incident. However, they banned Smwitth and Warner for a year, while Bancroft was banned for nine months from playing international and domestic cricket.

Lehmann, who broke his silence for the first time, after the scandal broke urged people to give Smith, Warner and Bancroft a second chance after expressing concerns over the trio's mental health.

The former left-handed batsman replaced Mickey Arthur as Australia coach in 2013. Under his guidance, the team won the 2015 ICC World Cup on home soil after defeating New Zealand in the final. They also defeated England twice in the Ashes.

Australia play South Africa in the fourth Test at Johannesburg on March 30. The clash against Proteas will be Lehmann's last assignment as the national team's head coach.