Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their fans go crazy when they came together to announce Oscar nominations. Incredibly talented Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have emerged as a global power couple. So the two of them coming together for this coveted event was indeed something to look forward to. However, not everyone seemed too impressed with the two celebs.

An Aussie journalist questioned whether Priyanka and Nick were qualified enough to do the honours.

Journalist's question

Peter Ford tweeted, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees." Social media reacted heavily to the question and slammed the journo. Fans quickly jumped to Priyanka's defence and lashed out at the journalist.

Priyanka Chopra's fiery reply

However, it was Priyanka's reply that totally shut him down. Priyanka shared a video of her her illustrious career. PeeCee replied, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford" Incidentally, Priyanka Chopra's latest release – The White Tiger – also received a nomination at the Oscars. The White Tiger received nomination in the adapted screenplay category.

Right after their wedding, an article in New York Times had accused Priyanka Chopra of scamming Nick Jonas. The article was widely condemned for being racist and sexist. The whole world had come and stood in solidarity with the Priyanka Chopra. Reacting to the article, Chopra had then told HT, "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can't disturb it."