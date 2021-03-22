In a tragic accident on Monday, several spectators of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Telangana's Suryapet were injured. The audience stand, on which many people were seated, suddenly collapsed and left many injured.

The accident was captured on camera and the videos have since gone viral. It shows the massive seating stand fall with great force. Those inured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment and two people who were critically injured have been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. The exact number of people injured in the accident is yet to be revealed.

Junior National Kabaddi Championship

The sporting event was inaugurated on Monday at the SP Office grounds in Suryapet. Telangana Kabaddi Association and Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district organised the event. The venue has a seating capacity of 15,000 spectators in three stands with 5,000 people's capacity.

Nearly 400+ members severely injured

Few got injured when a stadium gallery collapsed at Suryapet, national-level Kabaddi tournament held here in the stadium at Suryapet #Telangana

For the championship, more than 1,500 participants from 29 states have taken part. A total of 105 matches were to be played during the four-day competition. But it remains unclear if the competition is still on scheduled track after the accident.