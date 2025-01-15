Aditi Govitrikar is the epitome of beauty with brains. She has been the OG beauty queen whom several aspiring beauty pageant contestants look up to. An accomplished Indian supermodel, she later ventured into acting. Not only is she a model and actor, but she is also a psychologist by qualification.

She started her career by winning the Gladrags Supermodel Contest in 1996 and the Gladrags Mrs. India title in 2000, subsequently winning the Mrs. World contest in 2001. Dr. Govitrikar remains the first and only Indian woman to have won the Mrs. World title.

Dr. Aditi Govitrikar entered acting with a lead role in Thammudu (1999), a runaway hit. She went on to act in several films, including Paheli (2005), India's official entry to the 79th Academy Awards, and De Dana Dan (2009), which won an award at the International Indian Film Academy Awards. She also featured in several iconic music videos, such as Kabhi To Nazar Milao by Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle (1997) and Aaeena by Jagjit Singh (2000).

She has also appeared in numerous ad films. Most recently, the actor was seen in Mismatched Season 3 alongside Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Aditi Govitrikar discussed how beauty pageants have evolved over the years, shared tips for aspiring contestants, reflected on her journey in acting, and more.

IBT: Have the rules of beauty pageants changed? If so, is it for the better?

The rules of beauty pageants have evolved significantly, making them far more inclusive. For instance, at Marvelous Mrs. India, there are no restrictions on height, weight, or age. In our most recent season, a 72-year-old contestant participated, proving that beauty knows no bounds. It's a positive shift, as attributes like skin colour or height shouldn't define beauty. We've redefined what it means to be beautiful, emphasizing individuality over outdated standards.

IBT: What are the major criteria for participating in Miss India World or Miss Universe?

The primary requirement to enter any beauty pageant is the desire to participate and the determination to win. While every pageant has specific eligibility criteria, it's essential to check the rules of the one you're interested in. But above all, it's the passion and confidence to take that step that matters most.

IBT: India's Rhea Singha didn't win Miss Universe this time. What do you think was missing—grooming, leadership, or confidence?

Rhea Singha is undoubtedly stunning, confident, and impeccably groomed. However, beauty pageants often hinge on a few decisive moments during the finale. Perhaps the winner from Denmark outperformed during that critical time. Luck, too, plays an undeniable role in such competitions.

IBT: How has the response been for Mismatched 3, the show is popular with Gen Z and the youth. Will we also get a season 4?

Yes, Mismatched has been incredibly well-received by Gen Z and young audiences. Season 3 delves deeper into the characters' lives as they transition out of college and navigate relationships, friendships, and their futures. As for Season 4, that decision will depend on Netflix, the production house, and the reception of this season.

IBT: The show addresses LGBTQ+ themes and other sensitive issues. Do you think OTT platforms are a boon for such topics?

I'm thrilled that Mismatched tackled LGBTQ+ issues and other sensitive topics with grace. OTT platforms are indeed a boon for such narratives, offering the creative freedom to explore taboo subjects. Starting conversations around these issues is crucial for societal change, as open dialogue can help normalize and destigmatize them.

IBT: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli rose to fame with Mismatched. How was your off-screen bonding with them?

Rohit and Prajakta were already well-known before Mismatched, but the show amplified their popularity. Off-sets, they're delightful to work with—polite, cheerful, and full of positive energy. It was a pleasure collaborating and spending time with them.

IBT: What kind of shows do you enjoy watching?

I enjoy psychological thrillers and light-hearted comedies. My preferences depend on my mood—sometimes I crave something thought-provoking, while at other times, I just want to relax and laugh.

IBT: Many celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks. What's your take on this trend?

In today's world, there's immense pressure—largely due to social media—to look a certain way. While I believe it's a personal choice to opt for cosmetic enhancements, it's important not to lose your identity in the process. Subtle changes can be empowering, but overdoing it might alter your appearance to the point where you no longer look like yourself.

IBT: Do Instagram followers influence casting decisions today?

Absolutely. Instagram has become a modern-day portfolio. Casting directors and production houses often consider an actor's online following and content when making decisions. I've worked with social media stars like Prajakta Koli and Kusha Kapila, both of whom have massive followings that reflect their audience appeal.

IBT: The title Mismatched suggests opposites attract. Do you believe this is true?

Opposites often attract, but long-term compatibility requires shared values and beliefs. While differences can be exciting, too much of a mismatch might create challenges in nurturing a lasting relationship. A balance between similarities and differences is key.

IBT: What's next for you?