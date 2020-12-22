In an attempt to boost the confidence and trust of the general public towards the coronavirus vaccine, US president-elect Joe Biden has received a public vaccine shot on Monday. Tabe Mase, a nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare hospital in Delaware, administered the first dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Biden requests people to be prepared

After receiving the coronavirus vaccine, Biden urged people in the United States to be prepared to receive the shots. "I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There is nothing to worry about," said Biden.

Biden thanked front-line health workers and scientists in the country for putting their continuous efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The president-elect also gave credit to the Trump administration for Operation Warp Speed, a program aimed at speeding the development of an effective coronavirus vaccine.

Joe Biden is not the only top political leader in the United States to receive the vaccine shot. Earlier, vice president Mike Pence had also received a coronavirus vaccine shot publicly at a White House event.

Will Donald Trump receive a vaccine?

According to a report published in The Hill , President Donald Trump who recovered from the virus in October has no immediate plans to get the vaccine. Instead of creating awareness among people regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Donald Trump has been busy focusing his attention on disputing election results over the past few weeks.

In the meantime, anti-vaxxers strongly claim that coronavirus vaccination is aimed at poisoning humans, and it will ultimately alter the DNA of people who receive the shot.

"I wouldn't take the vaccine for a guaranteed million dollar check. How many brainwashed fools are willing to potentially poison themselves and alter their DNA for $1,500?" wrote popular conspiracy theorist Scott L Biddle on his Facebook page.