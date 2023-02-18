On the auspicious occasion of the Maha Shivratri, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an attempt by terrorists to execute selective killings in South Kashmir.

Three terrorists of the Pakistan-sponsored proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested by the police in South Kashmir Kulgam district.

According to police, in a major success in curbing terror activities and safeguarding the public from these miscreants, police parties of police station Behibagh arrested three terrorists of the banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, based on credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle, Kulgam police established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing.

A motorcycle bearing registration number JK22-8034 was intercepted by the police parties. During searches by the cops, arms, and ammunition were recovered from those who were riding on the bike.

One pistol, two pistol magazines, and 13 live pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

All three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, a preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in terror crimes.

Identities of the arrested terrorists have been ascertained as Mohammad Abbas Wagay son of Mohammad Ramzan Wagay of Wuyan, Imamsahab, Gowhar Shafi Mir son of Mohammad Shafi Mir of DK Pora Shopian, and Nisar Rehman Sheikh son of Abdul Rahman Sheikh of DK Pora Shopian, he said.

Terrorists were assigned the job of selective killings

According to sources, arrested terrorists during the preliminary investigation revealed that they were assigned the job to execute selective killings in south Kashmir. "They were looking for a soft target as a pistol was provided to them to accomplish this nefarious task", a source said.

In this regard case with FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Behibagh further investigation into the matter has been taken up.

2 Trts of TRF arrested by Srinagar Police namely Zubair Gul S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Zoonimar (Category C) & Mohd Hamza Wali S/o Md Yousuf R/o Safakadal (Hybrid). They were involved in many terror incidents in srinagar. Pistol, grenade etc recovered. FIR registered in safakadal PS.

Two TRF terrorists were arrested on Friday

Earlier police arrested two terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Srinagar.

They were identified as Zubair Gul son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, resident of Zoonimar and Mohammad Hamza Wali son of Mohammad Yousuf, resident of Safakadal.

A police official said that they were involved in many incidents in Srinagar.

One pistol and a grenade were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered in Police Station Safakadal against them and investigations are on.