A Srinagar Court has directed SHO Saddar Srinagar to file a status report by July 12 to a petition filed by a student activist seeking registration of a case against the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar has directed the SHO Saddar Srinagar to file a status report, failing which action under law shall be initiated against the SHO concerned.

Activist moves Court to get FIR registered

A student activist Nasir Khuehami has filed a petition through his lawyer in the Court of the CJM Srinagar seeking filing of FIR against Sirsa, Ravinder Raina, and Amma Bali, a social media user for "creating communal disharmony and spreading lies against Kashmiri people."

As cops were dodging the student activist in filing the FIR, he sought the intervention of the Court to get the case registered against Sirsa, Raina, and Bali.

"After I was dodged and refused to lodge an FIR, I moved the Court and filed a complaint against Sirsa, BJPs' J&K president Ravinder Raina and Bali for distorting peace, communal harmony and spreading lies against Kashmiris", Khuehami tweeted.

Khuehami said he first attempted to complain in Bandipora and later in Srinagar, adding, "However, I was dodged."

Sirsa alleges forcibly conversion of Sikh girls

During a protest in Srinagar on June 27, Sirsa had alleged that as many as four girls belonging to the Sikh community have been forcibly converted in the last four months. He also alleged that the family of the girls had to face discrimination claiming that the family of one of the abducted girls was not allowed to enter the court complex. However, a Sikh girl, in a video, claimed she had married a Muslim man on her own.

Raina also rakes up alleged conversion issue

J&K president of BJP, Ravinder Raina has also raked up the alleged conversion issue and alleged that conversion was part of the deep-rooted conspiracy against nationalist people. While Sirsa has alleged the conversion of four girls, Raina further claimed that 11 Sikh girls have been forcibly converted in the last few months.