Three months after an attack on a social media journalist, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two hybrid terrorists allegedly involved in this incident.

According to police, two hybrid terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged involvement in an attack on a social media journalist last year.

According to the police, during the course of the investigation of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted, which, on the basis of oral, circumstantial, and technical evidence, rounded up a number of suspects.

"During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir, and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohammad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidpora Payeen admitted their involvement in the terror attack", police, adding, "It also came to fore that duo was working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF".

According to a police spokesman, on their disclosure, the weapon of offense viz a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian.

Police shopian has #arrested 02 hybrid militants namely Suhab Reyaz S/O Reyaz Ah & Anaytulla iqbal S/O M Iqbal both residents of Saidpora who were involved in journalist attack & were associates of TRF,huge cache of #incriminating material also recovered.@JmuKmrPolice @DigSkr pic.twitter.com/5eCdf2tr24 — DISTRICT POLICE SHOPIAN (@ShopianPolice) March 31, 2023

Social media journalist from Shopian was shot at by terrorists

A YouTuber from south Kashmir's Shopian escaped a murder attempt by terrorists on December 25, 2022. Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), a resident of the Heerpora area of Shopian, who ran a YouTube news channel, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne terrorists shot at him.

The Jammu and Kashmir police launched a probe after the YouTuber was fired upon by terrorists with the intention to kill him.

The YouTuber complaint claimed that the terrorists shot twice at him using a pistol. However, the terrorists missed both shots, causing no harm to the social media journalist.

The police reached the spot and gathered evidence after the YouTuber told them that the bullets fired by the terrorists hit the road and a house nearby.