Although the disengagement of troops has been completed Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh in September, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army has inducted the indigenously developed high mobility troop carrier, the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (QRFV) for operations in the Ladakh sector.

Notably, the vehicles have been made in India by private sector firms. The Army announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles on October 6 and this step is a big boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Fire and Fury Corps inducts indigenous high mobility troop carrier and 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles," tweeted Fire and Fury Corps of Army on Friday.

According to the Army officials, the induction of the indigenous high mobility troop carrier and 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (QRFVs) came in line with the country's initiative of "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The induction of the vehicles also came given the belief that India has tremendous potential to become a leading supplier of complete defence solutions to many of its friendly nations.

Vehicles can offer protection from explosives

With the induction of 4x4 QRFV, the Indian Army will get a massive boost during its operations in the Ladakh sector as the vehicles can offer protection from the explosives of 14 and 21 kgs. The high-mobility troop carrier also can carry 14 troops along with two tons of payload. The QRFVs also include firing ports and a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof.

Army inducted Made in India "Infantry Combat Vehicles" in Ladakh

Earlier in July this year, Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles were inducted into the forward areas in Ladakh boosting the capabilities of the troops deployed there.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi personally drove the new vehicle and said that with these combat vehicles one can easily be driven in the harsh terrain of the region. One can easily drive the vehicle and the driver can see 1,800 metres away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside.

The vehicles named Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) were delivered to the Indian Army in April this year and have been tried and tested in the Ladakh region in mountainous terrain.

These Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) have been jointly developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and Tata group.