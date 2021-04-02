Taking another lead forward in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has prepared bulletproof jackets weighing just 9 kg. These bulletproof jackets are around 1.4 kg lighter than medium-sized bulletproof jackets. The development is significant with the fact that the reduction of the weight of a bulletproof jacket by a few grams is also a big thing, but the jackets made by it are lighter by 1,400 grams.

The importance of this vital development lies in the fact that each gram of BPJ weight reduction is crucial in enhancing soldier comfort while ensuring the survivability. This technology reduces the weight of the medium sized BPJ from 10.4 kg to 9.0 kg. — DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 1, 2021

In an official release, the DRDO announced that it's Laboratory Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, has developed a low-weight bulletproof jacket weighing only nine kilograms. It further added that "The Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh and BIS standards were achieved."

'Significant reduction in weight'

The technology that triggers a significant reduction in the weight of the jacket is critical because it will increase soldier comfort while maintaining survivability. It is to be noted that these jackets would not only push the country towards self-sufficiency in this matter but also the quality will be better.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India and DMSRDE Kanpur for developing this BP jacket. India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of #AtmaNirbharBharat https://t.co/B0i3I2XbZe — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 1, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists and related industry on developing low weight bulletproof jackets to provide relief to the soldiers. Dr. G Satish Reddy, Chief of DRDO also congratulated the team of DMSRDE on the development of this bulletproof jacket.

Bulletproof jackets are exported from India to 18 countries. Industrial licences have been given to 15 companies for the production of bulletproof jackets with a capacity of over 10 lakh per year in the country to meet domestic and export demand.