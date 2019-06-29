Time and again, we have seen popular cricketers being linked with Bollywood actresses. Let's take a look at 3 Bollywood actresses KL Rahul was linked with

Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have again taken up space in today's trending news for allegedly being in a relationship. As per reports, Athiya and KL Rahul started seeing each-other sometime in February and things have become quite serious between the two. "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious," a source told Bollywoodlife.com.

Nidhhi Agerwal: Rumours of KL Rahul being 'more than close friends' with Munna Michael actress, Nidhhi Agerwal, was also doing the rounds last year. Talking about it, the cricketer had told NDTV, "Can't a guy and girl be friends, is it so hard? I have known her for a long time, we both come from the same city. It's great to see the progress she is making in her field. We have known each other even when I was a cricketer and she was a Bollywood actress. It was not just me and her hanging out, there were three or four more people from Bangalore. It's good to catch up with friends and I assure you there is nothing happening. If I am seeing somebody, I'll make sure everybody knows. I will treat my woman like a princess and not do any hiding."

Sonal Chauhan: Once Rahul and Sonal were spotted hanging out together, rumours of them being together had started floating around. However, on being asked, Jannat fame Sonal Chauhan had denied the news saying that Rahul is a talented batsman and a wonderful person. They have known each other but it is just that and nothing beyond it.