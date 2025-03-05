Ather gets new rival: Ultraviolette unveils Tesseract, Shockwave EVs [see details]

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ultraviolette is once again on the verge of disrupting the electric mobility with two bold new launches—the Tesseract, dubbed the world's most advanced electric scooter, and the Shockwave, a lightweight motorcycle engineered to bring back the raw thrill of two-stroke biking.

At the FAST FORWARD India '25 showcase, Ultraviolette made it clear: it's not just about building EVs—it's about reimagining mobility with cutting-edge technology, intelligent rider safety, and performance that rivals traditional combustion machines. The company has also reaffirmed its commitment to global expansion, with plans to enter markets across Europe and beyond.

Meet the Tesseract

Priced at an introductory Rs 1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 customers, Tesseract brings segment-first radar and dashcam integration power Omnisense mirrors, offering blindspot detection, lane-change assist, overtaking assist, and real-time collision alerts. A 7-inch TFT touchscreen, multi-color LED ORVMs, and traction control bring a level of sophistication unseen in the segment.

"We're making urban commuting safer, smarter, and more exhilarating with our segment-defining technology," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette. "Tesseract isn't just another scooter—it's a statement."

Shockwave: Raw, Unfiltered Motorcycleing

At Rs 1.43 lakh (the introductory price for the first 1,000 customers), Shockwave is Ultraviolette's answer to riders seeking a visceral, high-performance electric motorcycle. Designed to evoke the lightweight thrill of classic two-stroke bikes, Shockwave is built for those who want an untamed, pure riding experience.

"We are bringing back the essence of riding—light, agile, and incredibly fun—without compromising on futuristic technology," said Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette.

Beyond these headline-grabbing launches, Ultraviolette has unveiled several disruptive technologies set to define the future of electric mobility:

Intelligent Rider Safety: AI-powered predictive safety measures Radar Technology: Enhancing situational awareness with real-time data Connected & Temperature-Controlled Riding Gear—Elevating rider comfort & protection Aviation-Based Motor Tech: Inspired by aerospace engineering for high efficiency Voice-Based Communication Systems: Next-gen user interface for hands-free control

Global Expansion & Heavyweight Investors

Ultraviolette has already secured strategic investments from Ferrari and Stellantis-backed EXOR N.V., Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motor, and Speciale Invest. With presence in 13 cities and plans to expand to 50 by FY26, the brand has its eyes set on fast-paced global markets like the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and France.