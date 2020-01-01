Director Sachin Ravi's Telugu movie Athade Srimannarayana featuring Rakshith Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Athade Srimannarayana is a fantasy adventure comedy film, the dubbed version of Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana. Rakshit Shetty has written the script for the film with Abhijith Mahesh, Anirudh Kodg, Chandrajith Belliappa, Nagarjun Sharma and Abhilash. HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah have bankrolled it under the banners Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 3.06 hours.

Athade Srimannarayana story: The movie is centered on missing loot. Narayana - a quirky new cop in town is in pursuit of solving a long-held mystery in the town of Amaravati. He has to get past the much dreaded Jairam - leader of the dacoit clan named Abhiras, and Tukaram - a cunning politician. How he does forms the crux of the film.

Performances: Rakshit Shetty, who is seen as a corrupt police inspector, is witty and charming. His dialogue delivery and mannerism are the highlights of Athade Srimannarayana. Shanvi Srivastava has done a good job and her chemistry with the hero is a treat. Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Madhusudhan Rao and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Analysis: Athade Srimannarayana has an engaging screenplay, which has a lot of twists and turns. It is extremely plot-driven and has mass heroism and intense music. The introduction of the hero and other characters, treasure hunt and epic interval block are the highlights of the first half of the movie. The second half is equally good, say the audience.

Technical: Athade Srimannarayana has brilliant production values. The stunning background score, amazing picturisation, superb action and dance choreography, good special effects, beautiful sets and costumes are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Athade Srimannarayana movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences' reactions:

Suresh Kondi @V6_Suresh

Liked #AthadeSrimannarayana.A Unique and one of its kind of cinema in recent times.very well written and executed.Brilliant job by @rakshitshetty.Fine performance @shanvisrivastav has a meaty role and she shined. Music,Cinematography & Production values R top notch.Go & watch.

Ranjith Kumar @TheGabbeta

#AthadeSrimannarayana/#AvaneSrimannarayana View Point: An excellent narrative that has great detailing and terrific writing part. While screenplay is the major plus, its long runtime tests your patience a little. @rakshitshetty

VEGE @moviezealot9999

#AthadeSrimannarayana one of its kind movie... Though it has few ups and down I can't remember a more daring movie in the past 3 years... @rakshitshetty weaved a superb plot set in a fantasy land which mixes multiple genres of cinema into a nicely packed detailed story BGM and Cinematography are the heart and soul of the movie, awesome work from technical team... It is little offbeat and diffixilt to connect for everyone but personally I loved their attempt and liked the movie A daring and unique attempt #AthadeSrimannarayana

Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka

Done with first half and it's pure brilliance #AthadeSrimannarayana #AthadeSrimannarayana is a Fantasy Action Drama with taut screenplay & rich technical aspects. Another BLOCKBUSTER content from Kannada industry after #KGF.

Vinay @Coolest_Vinay

#AthadeSrimannarayana first half - interesting screenplay Each and every scene is important (Elevation + comedy + key point) Hero elevations Making @shanvisrivastav masss interval scene #AthadeSrimannarayana Cinematography Prathi scene Chala interesting ga tisadu Clarity maintain chesadu confusion lekunda Interval twist super undhi #AthadeSrimannarayana Best thriller movie Superb first half Extraordinary second half Screenplay Hero character (comedy timing + elevations) @shanvisrivastav good in de glamour role ( interval , climax twists) Cinematography highlight First hit movie 2020 #AthadeSrimannarayana 3 hours 6mins Bore kotakunda cinema tisadu ante Director Prathi scene lo oka interesting point Miss avadhu guys Super movie

TeluguBulletin @TeluguBulletin

Live Updates: #AthadeSrimannarayana Movie FDFS 30 minutes into movie- It's a cow boy period treasure hunt film. Visuals, shot making, BGMs and performances are top notch. #ASN #ASNonJan1st #rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav #NewYear2020

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket

#AthadeSrimannarayana #AvaneSrimannarayana #RakshithShetty #shanvisrivastava Live Updates / Review @ursBuzzBasket First Half: RakshithShetty Performance BGM Cinematography

Funmate @FunmateOfficial

#AthadeSrimannarayana is a complete different experience to watch @rakshitshetty brilliant writing ✍ ✍ Worth for your money

Vishnu vishal @Vishalvishnu26

2020 Movies 1) #AthadeSrimannarayana #avanesrimannarayana #VishnuReview Hero Characterization nd story @rakshitshettyfc BGM @shanvisrivastav aftr a gap Manchi role lo kanipincharu 2nd half Good -ve: Slow narration Rating : 3/5 (Avg) A COP in srch of Treasure

Pranita Jonnalagedda @PranitaRavi

#AthadeSrimannarayana is a Fantasy Action Entertainer with Rich Visuals fantastic BGM. Watch the film in theaters

Donaald Dackk @Kannada_swag

If you can't give 3 hrs for movie peacefully you cannot take away the Gist of movie! and do wait for POST CREDIT SCENE major highlight stays there! what happened to loot is answered there!!! #AthadeSrimannarayana

Sai Charan @saicharan55

Well made intelligent film. Few may find issue with runtime, but worth the time. #AthadeSrimannarayana

SURYA @Suryarocky1000

Average movie run time big minus unwanted scenes chala unay overall one time watch 2.75/5 #AthadeSrimannarayana

Mohan @Mohankrish9999