President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reached the Sadaiv Atal memorial to pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Before heading to the memorial, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered."

PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal'. President Ram Nath Kovind also reached the memorial to pay his respects to the former prime minister.

PM Modi to release a book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee' in Parliament on Friday -- a commemorative volume on the former Prime Minister on his 96th birth anniversary.

To mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day, Prime Minister Modi will pay floral tributes and also release the book published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The book highlights the life and works of Vajpayee and contains notable speeches that were delivered by him in Parliament. It also contains some rare photographs from the BJP leader's public life.

Facts about Atal Bihari Vajpayee