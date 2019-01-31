Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched the new Titanium colour variant of the company's feature-rich Zenfone Max Pro M2 series in India.

Previously, Asus was offering the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in just dark blue option. Now, the Titanium version is available exclusively on Flipkart for the same price. It comes in three configurations-- 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage for-- Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The new Titanium Zenfone Max Pro M2 (review) model looks stunning in the smooth glossy 3D glass shell and I have to tell, it's better looking than the Aegean blue variant. If you are out speaking on the phone, it will definitely turn eyes around. The exterior outlook exudes the premium feel of an expensive phone. It is one of the best visually appealing phone in the mid-range segment.

It is not only eye-candy but also sturdy too. Zenfone Max M2 Pro sports a hard shell on the back with a good mix of metal and glass. It wonderfully encapsulates the frame and blends into the gorgeous 2.5D display on the front.

On the front, it sports 6.26-inch full HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass 6 series, which no other rival branded phone can boast off in its class. Even the top-end range too, there hardly two or three phones with the latest the Corning-made shield.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Android 8.1 Oreo, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro SD).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, sports a feature-rich dual-camera module, one primary 12MP with Sony IMX486 sensor, F1.8 aperture, 6p lens, 1.25µm lens and a dedicated 5MP depth sensor. It also boasts Electronic Image Stabilisation and 4K Video recording and LED flash. [Check out sample images below]

On the front, it features a 13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm sensor and a LED flash, which will help get good quality images even in dark light condition.

The highlight feature of the new Asus phone is its massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to last two days under mixed-usage.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: