There's no doubt that Asus is betting big on the Zenfone Max Pro, after all, it will be the company's first device to be sold exclusively by Flipkart after a long time. Moreover, the smartphone is being touted as a worthy contender to the highly popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

And while the Taiwanese manufacturer did not reveal many details about the ZenFone Max Pro at the press conference hosted by Flipkart earlier this week, the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone have now appeared online.

The ZenFone Max Pro is set to go on sale in India from April 23 exclusively through Flipkart, but along with India, the smartphone will also make its debut in the Indonesian market as the ZenFone Max Pro (M1).

The leaked specifications come from what seems to be the Indonesian specs sheet which was first spotted by an informal ZenFone blog called Asus-ZenFone.com.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro leaked specs

As per the new leak, the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will feature a 6-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the resolution hasn't been mentioned, it will most probably come with a Full HD+ resolution i.e. 2160x1080 pixels.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor under the hood, which is the exact same SoC that powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will come with a dual rear camera setup with the primary sensor offering 16 MP resolution. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the ZenFone Max Pro will also offer Portrait Mode. However, there is no information regarding the secondary sensor as yet.

The list also mentions a 16MP camera sensor on the front which will be accompanied by a soft-light LED Flash and support for Face Unlock feature.

In terms of memory, the leaked spec sheet suggests the upcoming budget smartphone will come in two variants: a base variant with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M1) also includes dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot, which is a key advantage that the phone will have over many of its rivals.

The leak also reveals that the handset will have a fingerprint sensor, a 5-magnet speaker and packs a massive 5000mAh battery. The Zenfone Max Pro will also be the first Asus smartphone to run Pure Android Oreo.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro: What we know so far

Asus is said to launch the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) as the successor to the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) that was launched in Russia in November last year. The new smartphone is said to arrive in India and Indonesia on the same date and is also said to be the first Asus smartphone to come with the pure Android Oreo experience. It will be the first smartphone to be sold exclusively via Flipkart after a long time.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro launch date

The ZenFone Max Pro is set to go on sale in India on April 23 at 12:30 PM IST exclusively via Flipkart. Asus and Flipkart had earlier this week announced a strategic partnership, as part of which the Taiwanese electronics brand will be selling its upcoming products exclusively via the Indian e-commerce site. The ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be the first smartphone to be launched exclusively on Flipkart after a long time, and since it will be "big announcement" for both the companies, the event will be live-streamed on Flipkart's website.

Asus ZenFone 5 expected price in India

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will be looking to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is currently the most popular smartphone under the Rs 15,000 price range in India. And considering that Asus is not as popular as Xiaomi in India it is only natural that it will have to price its upcoming smartphone lower than the Redmi Note 5 Pro which starts at Rs 13,999. So, we can expect the ZenFone Max Pro to be priced around Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM +32GB Storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of onboard storage.