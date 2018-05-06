Popular telecom service provider Vodafone in collaboration with Asus has announced a lucrative data package along with device damage insurance and more for prospective buyers of the recently launched Zenfone Max Pro (M1) in India.

The company is offering 120 GB free additional data at 10 GB / month for a year with the purchase of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1). Any prepaid customer opting for Rs. 199 plan and above will be eligible for the offer.

On the other hand, postpaid customers who have subscribed to Vodafone's RED Rs. 399 plan and above are also entitled to get the added data benefit of 10 GB per month. They are also eligible for free Red Shield Device Security Solution for a period of two years. It offers protection from theft, damage and comes with anti-virus solution, as well.

Additionally, Vodafone is offering attractive 'non-telco' benefits ranging from restaurant & cafe discounts, e-commerce shopping offers, local travel offers, movies and content deals etc. These are weekly benefits on the most preferred youth brands available via the My Vodafone App every Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

"We at Vodafone are committed to providing our consumer relevant offerings. We understand that these consumers aspire for high-performance smartphones but often hit the affordability barrier. With this partnership, we aim break to this barrier by offering them an affordable high tech handset with huge volumes of free data & weekly offers for their non-telco indulgences, making this a fully loaded smartphone package that's easy on the pocket," Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Vodafone India, said in a statement.

With Vodafone offer, consumers have more reasons to buy the new Zenfone Max Pro, which is currently the most cost-effective mid-range phone in the market.

Asus phone sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen, pure Android Oreo, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 13MP+5MP dual camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper with face unlock capability.

A notable aspect of the device is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under mixed usage.

It comes in three configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB+ 64GB storage—for Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) is exclusively available on Flipkart and the next sale is on May 10.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1):

Models Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) IPS screen with 2.5D (front) curved glass 1500:1 contrast ratio

85% NTSC color gamut

Brightness: 450 nits

Aspect ratio: 18:8 full view OS Android Oreo 8.1 OS Processor 64-bit class 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB (eMCP) + expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP (1.12µm, F2.2 aperture)+ 5MP dedicated Bokeh camera (1.12µm, F2.4 aperture), phase detection autofocus, LED flash, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode, Bokeh mode, 4K video recording, full HD video recording (30/60 fps), HD (30 fps)Front: 8MP (1.0µm/ F2.2 aperture) with softlight LED flash, Bokeh mode, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode Battery 5,000mAh with fast charging capability Up to 35 days of 4G standby

Up to 42 hours of 3G talk time

Up to 12 hours of gaming

Up to 199 hours of music playback

Up to 28 hours Wi-Fi web browsing Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots + dedicated microSD card, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB port, 5-magnet loudspeaker, dual microphones, 2nd gen NXP SMART amplifier, A-GPS, GLONASS, Dimensions 159.0 x 76.0 x 8.46 mm Weight 180g Colors Black/ Gray Price 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999 6GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 14,999

