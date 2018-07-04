Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is all geared up to launch the Zenfone 5Z, which is touted to be the new flagship phone killer in India later today.
Asus Zenfone 5Z was originally unveiled early this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona in February. The specifications of the device are already in the public domain, but official price details for the local markets are still under wraps.
However, Asus' official e-commerce partner Flipkart inadvertently listed the Zenfone 5Z with prices on its website revealing that the devices, depending on the configuration (RAM+Storage) will cost anywhere between Rs 29,999 and 36,999, making them the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered mobiles in the world.
If this turns out to be true, Asus Zenfone 5Z will spell doom for particularly for OnePlus 6 in India. Everyone consumers, tech critics and even rival brands will be keenly be waiting for the Asus' Wednesday event, which is slated to kick off later today at 12:30 pm.
The company has made arrangements to webcast the event online so that fans can catch the live action on mobile phones or on their PCs.
Here's how to watch Asus Zenfone 5Z launch live on your smart device:
When the clock strikes 12:30 pm, interested readers can head to official Zenfone 5Z webpage on Flipkart (HERE).
Besides the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Zenfone 5z comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It boasts 12MP+8MP dual-camera with super 0.03 second Tri-tech autofocus, dual-tone LED flash and Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered photography system with AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI photo learning for grouping albums, Real-time Portrait, real-time Beautification and more. Additionally, it boasts Pixel 3 Master system with Super Resolution (48MP) image taking ability and more
On the front too, it houses equally impressive 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters.
Other stipulated features include 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, Adreno 630 graphics engine, Android Oreo OS, 4GB/64GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.
Key specifications of Asus Zenfone 5z launch:
|Model
|Asus Zenfone 5z
|Display
|6.2-inch full HD+ (24460x1080p) 2.5D curved glass super IPS+ LCD screen with Corning Glass protection, glove touch support
|OS
|Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 (guaranteed to get Android P)
|Processor
|10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with AI Boost
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|4GB/6GB/ 8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB, + up to 2TB via microSD
|Camera
|
|Video recording
|
|Audio
|Speaker
Audio Output:
Microphone:
FM Receiver:
|Battery
|3,300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging and AI-charging
|Network
|4G-LTE Cat 12
|Sensors
|Rear fingerprint sensor (0.3 seconds unlock, supports 5 fingerprints), Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, RGB sensor
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots (Type hybrid: SIM-1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (with 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO-DL 866mbps), Near Field Communication (NFC), A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, ASUS ZenEar Pro Hi-Res earphone with microphone will be part of package, Type C USB port (v2.0). 3.5 mm audio jack port,
|Dimensions
|153 × 75.65 × 7.85 mm
|Weight
|155g
|Colours
|Midnight blue and Meteor Silver
|Price
|€479 (approx. $560/ Rs 38, 085)