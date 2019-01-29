As promised, Taiwanese consumer electronics major has begun rolling out the much-awaited Android Pie update to the flagship Zenfone 5Z.

Google's new sweet pastry dish-flavoured OS brings lots of value-added features such as digital wellbeing, improvements to extend battery life through adaptive screen brightness feature, critical security patches to thwart malware infecting the Zenfone 5Z and more.

Asus is deploying the Android Pie in phases, so it will take some time to reach the Zenfone 5Z phones in all corners of the world including India.

Here's how to install Android Pie on Asus Zenfone 5Z:

If you have received a notification message for this update:

Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually

update your phone:

Select the Settings icon in the apps menu. Select "System". Select "System updates". Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

One of the key attributes of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Asus and Google Android Pie release schedules.