Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus has been having tremendous time particularly in India with the string of successful sale of Zenfone Max M1 and M2 series in the past one year and now, the company plans to bring Google's sweet baked dish-flavoured mobile OS to the three phone variants.

The company has been conducting Android Pie beta testing for the past several weeks and now, it is in the final stages. Asus has confirmed to roll-out Android Pie to three mobile phones—Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2—latest by April 15.

With the new update, Asus phones will get the latest Google security patches to thwart new malware infection and also bring several value-added features including digital well being, improve battery life, enhance performance and more.

Android Pie: All you need to know

One of the major aspects of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).



Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

