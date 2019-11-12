Asus 6Z is one of the most underrated premium smartphones we've seen and tested this year. While all the buzz surrounds big, popular and young brands, Asus made a statement in silence with the launch of the 6Z. When we tested the phone back in July, it made perfect sense for anyone looking for a solid smartphone in the sub-Rs 40,000 range, but there's good news now.

Asus 6Z's price in India has been dropped. It's not a minor price cut, but a generous one and buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on the purchase of this critically-acclaimed flagship smartphone. The revised prices are in effect on Flipkart, making it easier for anyone with an internet connection to place an order for Asus 6Z.

Asus 6Z comes in three variants, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base price for the phone started at Rs 31,999, but the latest price cut makes it available for just Rs 27,999, which is a saving of Rs 4,000. The second model was available at Rs 34,999, but buyers can now get it for Rs 30,999. Finally, the high-end variant was priced at Rs 39,999 and after a discount of Rs 5,000, it can be bought for just Rs 34,999.

These new price cuts are permanent, so there's no rush to go buy the phone right away. But here's why you should.

Asus 6Z offers top-of-the-line specs and features one can get in that price range. All models share the same specs, except for the storage and RAM configuration. In our review, we concluded that "Asus 6Z makes a winning argument with its top-of-the-line specs and a sub-Rs 40,000 price range. It lives up to the expectations of the masses who want the best of everything without breaking the bank."

This statement is justified by Asus 6Z's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM for uncompromised performance. There's an impressive camera setup, made up of 48MP f/1.79 and 13MP 135-degree wide lenses, which double as a front camera when in use. There's no dedicated front camera, which gives room for a full-screen display measuring 6.4 inches without a notch. It is a Full HD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass 6 and this is where we think other phones with AMOLED and OLED displays get an edge.

Asus 6Z has one of the best battery configurations, featuring a 5,000mAh unit powered by 18W Quick Charge 4. Interestingly, the ZenUI 6 based on Android Pie gives a near-stock experience - free from bloatware and heavy animations. The UI is smooth and fast, which makes the overall user experience great.

Asus 6Z also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dedicated microSD card slot, dual SIM card slots, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.

There's other good news…

If Asus 6Z is an out-of-budget option, try last year's Asus 5Z, which has also got some generous price cut. Asus has slashed the 5Z's price by up to Rs 7,000. After the price cuts, Asus 5Z now starts at Rs 16,999 for 6GB+64GB model, Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the top-end 8GB+256GB model.

Like its successor, the 5Z is great in its own ways. It has a Snapdragon 845 chipset, glass sandwich design, dual rear cameras, a 3,300mAh battery and more. But the 6Z is too big of an upgrade to settle for 5Z.