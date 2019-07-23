Asus 6Z, also known as Asus Zenfone 6Z and Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in other markets, is one of the few smartphones worthy of praise in its price range. Through software updates, companies improve features critical to enhancing the user experience and Asus 6Z users are getting their second software update since the launch and it is worthwhile.

Asus is rolling out the latest update with the build number 16.1220.1906.167, which improves the camera, call quality and battery life of the smartphone. The Taiwanese smartphone brand shared the complete changelog of the latest update, which users must know before installing the new update.

Asus 6Z (Review) users will see a whole lot of changes in the camera department. For instance, the camera rotation stability is improved, which will allow for smoother camera mechanism during different scenarios such as Panorama shots. The update also improves EIS in videos for smoother recording. If you have an eye for low light shots, the update also enhances Super Night Mode on the 6Z to capture dark images with higher details and lesser noise.

Adding to the camera enhancements, Asus added a "Retract Camera" button in the quick settings to easily access the camera in case the flip module hasn't retracted the way it is supposed to.

Besides the focus on the camera, the latest FOTA update improves the call quality and extends battery life by optimising the power consumption. There's also a Mobile Manager and Clean-up system apps in the launcher as shortcuts for those who frequently use these integrated exclusive features.

Asus 6Z users in India are being treated with system language translation. Finally, the overall system and app stability should be improved with the update.

It's worth pointing out that the FOTA update is being rolled out in phases, so it may take some time before all the phones receive the update depending on their serial numbers. Stay tuned for updates.