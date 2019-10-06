The collection of Dhanush's Asuran has witnessed a growth on its second day at the Chennai box office. It has performed better than other newly-released movies like Joker, War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The Vetrimaaran-directorial has earned Rs 56 lakh on its day two at the Chennai box office. The film had collected Rs 52 lakh on the opening day. The two-day collection of Asuran in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 1.08 crore.

As per the trade trackers, the collection of Asuran is expected to improve in the days to come due to positive word-of-mouth. The Dasara holidays is likely to benefit the film to some extent.

Asuran is a violent action thriller in which Dhanush appears in dual roles. After Aadukalam and Vada Chennai, the actor has united with Vetrimaaran again. Manju Warrier is the female lead with Prakash Raj, Aadukalam Naren and others in the supporting cast.

On the other hand, Hollywood movie Joker performed better than War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Chennai. It collected Rs 20 lakh, while Hrithik Roshan's War earned Rs 18 lakh and Chiranjeevi's multilingual flick raked in Rs 12 lakh.

The four-day total collection of Joker stands at Rs 81 lakh, whereas War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy earned Rs 81 lakh and Rs 66 lakh, respectively.