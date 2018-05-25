Astronaut Sally Ride, The First American Woman In Space, Will Get Her Own Stamp

Physicist and NASA astronaut Sally Ride will receive her own stamp, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Ride, who died in 2012, was the first American woman to go into space.Picture and amp; Footage:Getty ImagesNASASmithsonian Air And Space MuseumUniversity Of California Television (UCTV)United States Postal Service (USPS) and amp;nbsp;Music:AudioblocksSpace And Time and amp;nbsp;