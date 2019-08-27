After a quirky series of videos in anticipation to the upcoming trailer the makers of The Zoya Factor were all set to release the trailer on 27th August has now postponed the trailer launch date on 29th August.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor stumbled upon the astrologer's tweet which advised to release the trailer of The Zoya Factor on 29th August. Astrologers across the country have adviced Sonam Kapoor and the whole team of The Zoya Factor to push the trailer launch date from August 27 to August 29, which is considered to be luckier date for the trailer.

Sonam Kapoor has seen responding to astrologers over the discussion of postponing the trailer launch date of The Zoya Factor. Here the few astrologers tweets Sonam Kapoor reacted to:

This news has definitely hit the spark in the social media and raising the more anticipation around the film.

'The Zoya Factor' is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda, and how it starts raining luck ever since then.

The film ihas been directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi produced it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019