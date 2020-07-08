Success is a motivator for most people. Success may mean different things to different people but everyone craves it in some form. Success stories aren't made overnight. Successful people take small steps that take them ahead of others.

Small changes to succeed in life are:

1. Wake Up Early

Waking up early in the morning sets a positive tone to the day. It gives you enough time to complete your work as well as spares personal time. According to Indian astrology, waking up during "Brahma Muhurat" activates the chakras in the body and improves concentration.

2. Healthy Lifestyle

Without a healthy body, one can't have a healthy mind and soul. An obvious step towards success is maintaining physical, mental, and emotional health.

3. Say No

"Yes" is often not the correct answer. Learn to say NO when needed. Helping others is excellent but it should not be at the cost of your health and well-being.

4. Positive Thoughts

Having a positive attitude can make a drastic change. A negative attitude prepares us for failure. Those who are optimistic even in the face of failure are able to succeed despite adversities.

5. Set Goals

Nobody can achieve their goals without first setting them. Set concrete goals and make plans about how to achieve them. To convert big dreams into reality, take small steps every day.

6. Stop Procrastinating

If something will just take a few minutes of your time, then do it now. Timely action is a habit of achievers.

7. Punctuality

Value your time as well as that of others. Time is a valuable resource. Never keep others waiting. Also, don't let others take your time for granted.

8. Schedules and Lists

Having a list of things to do and making a schedule to finish those tasks is a great motivator. Not only does it help in organizing your work, it also makes things look achievable and doable.

Astrology to Achieve Goals

Astrology can help one move closer to their goals. The ancient wisdom can help in more ways than one.

1. Different combinations of Rudraksha can help in improving concentration, charisma, and infuse peace of mind.

2. Meditation and yoga help in decluttering the mind and improving focus.

3. Listening to a specific mantra for a prescribed number of times creates certain vibrations that bring about desired changes in life.

4. Colour therapy emphasizes that the use of the right color at the right time can have a positive impact on life.

5. Principles of Vaastu can be used to establish harmony at home and at the workplace.

TanujLalchandani

TanujLalchandani is a Delhi based astrologer, palmist, tarot reader, Vaastu consultant, rudraksha therapist, and spiritual life coach.

Tanuj has received an Honorary Doctorate in Astrology from National American University. He has also been the recipient of "Excellence in Astrology" and "Excellence in Tarot Card Reading" by NIER. He was recently awarded the "Outstanding Achievement in Vedic Astrology" award at the "India Glorious Achievers Award".

He has authored two books, "Treasure Trove of Zodiacs" and "Tatva, Soul & Karma".

Tanuj has also started his Rudraksha Studio to make available good quality Rudraksha to his clients.