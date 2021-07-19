It was a rogue asteroid that hit the earth around 66 million years ago which resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs. Since then, no asteroid with such a magnitude has hit the earth, and this safe journey of the blue planet has played a crucial role in determining the evolution and advancement of humankind. However, there are hundreds of thousands of asteroids lurking in the solar system, and one such asteroid which is 220 meters wide is going to approach planet earth soon.

Asteroid 2008 GO20: All you need to know

NASA, the United States space agency is now closely monitoring this space body, and it is expected to fly through the earth's orbit safely on July 24. Despite the close proximity to the earth, the chances of this asteroid hitting the earth are very low.

It should be noted that this asteroid is screeching across space at a speed of 17,895 miles per hour. After making a close approach with the earth, the asteroid will continue its journey.

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), all space bodies that come within 1.3 astronomical units (AU) can be considered a near-earth object, and asteroid 2008 GO20 is also such a space body that may hit the planet one day or the other.

Will an asteroid hit the earth?

According to space experts, most of the small asteroids that enter the earth's atmosphere could burn up during its entry. However, big asteroids could survive the atmospheric entry, and a mid-air explosion or possible hit on the surface could result in complete chaos in the impacted area.

Space expert Dr Iain McDonald also believes that asteroid hits are not confined to the past, and he assures that similar devastating events could happen in the future too. Popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had also suggested that life, as we know on earth could be wiped out when a rogue space body hit the planet.