NASA, the United States space agency, had previously warned that asteroid Apophis is one of those potentially hazardous asteroids that has been lurking in the solar system for years. Even though NASA has predicted the odds of a collision four in a million during its close flyby in 2036, certain conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the space agency has gone in foreseeing the real dangers posed by this rogue space body.

Asteroid collision to happen in the next 10 years?

In a recent report published in the Express.co.uk, self-proclaimed scientist Michael Horn reveals that NASA has completely gone wrong in studying in the trajectory of asteroid Apophis, and he argues that a possible collision with the rogue space body can happen within the next ten years. Horn claims that the asteroid may hit the earth in an area somewhere between the North Sea and the Black Sea.

"Apophis will strike the Earth either April 13, 2029, or April 2036 if it isn't deflected. Apophis will, with certainty, impact the Earth between the North Sea and the Black Sea on April 13, 2029, less than 10 years or April 13, 2036. I have a vast amount of information that we have to date corroborated over 250 specific examples of what I would like to call prophetically accurate scientific information from the source," Horn told Express.co.uk.

During the talk, Horn also claimed that former NASA aerospace engineer Matthew Wieczkiwwicz is a key member of his research team.

Will NASA protect the earth using planetary defense weapon?

As fears surrounding potential asteroid hits loom up, NASA is currently busy developing a planetary defense weapon to protect the earth from deep space threats. The primary purpose of this weapon is to deflect asteroids from its original collision course trajectory so that these space bodies will whiz past the earth without triggering a catastrophic event.

However, some space experts believe that this planetary defense weapon will not work when it comes to combating large asteroids like Apophis. As per these experts, nuking the asteroid is the only way to protect the earth if giant space bodies are approaching. But, nuking the asteroids will result in radioactive rain which will cause more bad than good.