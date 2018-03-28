Assistant commandant Penny Chaudhary, the pilot of an Indian Coast Guard chopper that crashed at Murud in Maharashtra's Raigad district, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening, March 27.

The pilot had sustained head injuries during the crash that took place March 10 and was admitted to a naval hospital in Colaba, South Mumbai.

The Chetak helicopter that was on a routine sortie had four people on board – Deputy Commandant Balwinder Singh, Assistant Commandant Chaudhary, and two divers -- Sandeep and Baljeet.

She breathed her last Tuesday evening. "She died last night," a Coast Guard PRO told Press Trust of India.

Who was assistant commandant Penny Chaudhary?