A minor was allegedly attacked by a gang of Bajrang Dal workers, including its local leader in Dakshina Kannada, where the men threatened and assaulted the boy, forcing him to chant 'Jai Sriram.'

A 25-year-old local Bajrang Dal leader and three minor boys have been booked by the police on Friday as the video on the incident went viral over the internet.

According to the reports, the incident occurred a few days back in the communally sensitive Bantwal thaluk. The boy who was attacked by the Hindu extremists group filed a complaint in the Vittal police station on Thursday as the video went viral. The boy hailed from the Kudtamugeru village.

The police charged the case against Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh of Kanyana and three minor boys. The police stated that the four had allegedly accosted the boy at a school ground and threatened to kill him if he disagreed to chant 'Jai Shriram.'

In addition to this, the four also snatched the money the boy had kept in his pockets.

Bajrang Dal workers vandalise film set in Kerala

In a recent similar incident, the Balrang Dal workers in Kerala vandalised the film set of Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie Minnal Murali near to Kalady Shiva temple.

The workers from the pro-Hindutva outfit alleged that the makers of the Malayalam movie had erected a set of a church in front of the Shiva temple. Following the incident, Akhil Hindu Parishad (AHP) State General Secretary Hari Palode confirmed their activity on the church demolition.

In his statement in the social media site, Palode revealed that AHP had given multiple warnings to the film crew on not to build such a church on Kalady, as a Shiva temple is located nearby.

"When they built such a structure in front of Lord Shiva in Kalady, we have asked them to remove it. We have also lodged several complaints. We do not have the habit of begging all the time, so we decided to demolish it. I appreciate all the Bajrang Dal workers who took part in this effort," wrote Hari Palode on his Facebook page.