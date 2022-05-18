A shocking incident came to light from Assam-Tripura inter-state border in the North Tripura district. A 23-year-old daily wager was arrested for allegedly engaging in bestiality with a calf. The arrested youth was identified as Halimuddin, who hails from Kotamoni, Patharkandi in south Assam's Karimganj district.

"A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been registered. He will be produced before a court on Wednesday," S. Deb, officer in-charge at Kadamtala police station, was quoted as saying.

The accused is said to have partially confessed to his crime.

Unnatural sex with calf

The Assam youth, who was working as a labourer at a water supply project in Bangaljum area of Sarala GP, which is about 120 km from Silchar town, reportedly took the calf to an isolated place at the worksite on Tuesday midnight. A kid from the neighbourhood saw Halim taking the cow and alerted the locals.

The locals then caught Halim having sexual intercourse with the calf and handed him over to the police. Cops from the Kadamtala police station reached the spot and arrested the youth.

The calf was reportedly injured when Halim attempted having sexual intercourse with it violently. The animal was taken to a veterinary hospital for medical examination and was later returned to its owner.