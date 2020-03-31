Assam reported its first coronavirus positive case today when a 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar. According to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, "He is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The patient's condition is currently stable."

There were many queries posted on Twitter regarding this to which the minister replied that "needful follow up was being done."

400 samples tested positive

Sources said his samples were first tested in the ICMR-accredited laboratory in Silchar Medical College Hospital and were later sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and both reports showed positive. The health department is trying to trace his travel history and contacts for necessary action. Samples of more than 400 persons have so far been tested in the state but all were found negative.

Assam has already geared up to face the pandemic and has shifted all other patients to private hospitals from Assam's three medical colleges in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar for using them only for COVID-19 cases.

Northeast India's first coronavirus case was reported from Manipur and since then, the region was put on maximum alert. Health authorities were busy tracing everyone who had come in contact with the first case in the Northeast. The second case was reported from Manipur.

Manipur Director of Health services K Rajo Singh had said, "One 23-year-old Manipuri person returning from the UK tested positive."

Person arrested in Hailakandi

Another person from the Hailkandi district in Assam was arrested as he had returned from China and hid his travel history. The person was quarantined and an FIR was also filed against him and his father.

Assam health minister also stated that a state curfew might be the answer as according to the Centre; a lockdown from Tuesday had not proved to be effective in some states, including Punjab.

The government has asked people to abide by home quarantine norms and not hide any signs and symptoms of the new coronavirus.

India has already reported 1251 cases and 32 deaths so far from COVID-19. India also stated that the country has not witnessed the community spread yet.