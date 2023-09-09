The Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to recommend to the Central government to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Areas Act from the entire state.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Sarma said: "AFSPA and the Disturbed Areas Act have been in effect in Assam since 1990. Today, after reaching a decision, we are officially moving towards our aim to withdraw both Acts completely as per our commitment."

Earlier on Monday, Sarma met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from the state.

It is also to be mentioned that Sarma had previously announced the repeal of the AFSPA from the entire Assam in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

