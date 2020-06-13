In yet another shocking incident, a youth was murdered in Guwahati following a heated argument with a person over a chair, police officials said on Saturday, June 13.

The deceased, identified as Rituparna Pegu, a resident Commerce College area of the city was hacked to death reportedly by three persons — two brothers and their father.

According to the onlookers, Pegu entered into a heated argument with Hussain Ali, who stabbed and murdered him in the back with a pointed gadget, following which Pegu collapsed by the roadside.

Although Pegu was quickly rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his wounds. The incident was caught in the CCTV of the shop in front of which the event took place. All of this occurred in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and the Guwahati police has arrested five people in association with the case -- Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, Hussain Ali and Arman Ali. A charge sheet is yet to be filed.

The whole episode was videotaped in CCTV cameras placed in the area, and a few videos related to the incident went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police said that a case has been lodged against the five accused under the case number 294/20 with the Noonmati Police Station under section 147/148/149/302 of the Indian Penal Code.