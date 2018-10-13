Four people were injured in a low-intensity blast that took place in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near city's Fancy bazaar, which is located 500 mts away from the Panbazaar district, according to The New Indian Express.

The injured were rushed to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMC).

The police have said that a wall along the Brahmaputra River has been damaged due to the explosion.

CP Diganta Borah, part of the investigating team told ANI, "Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the river front. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway."