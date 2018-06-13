Assam BJP MLA Animul Haque Laskar has received a threat letter along with two bullets. In the note, he has been warned to leave the party within 15 days because he is a "Muslim".

While speaking to a national news agency the Officer-in-Charge of Silchar Police station, Indrajit Chakraborty said, "We have registered an FIR against unknown persons for a threatening letter to Laskar on Sunday. Two live cartridges of .32 pistol also came with the letter."

He added, "I received the letter by post. It said the BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and they are working against the Muslims. So, being a Muslim, I should not be in that party."

Laskar says he doubts that the authenticity of the letter and believes that a mafia might have sent the note to threaten him.

The MLA said that he will continue his fight against crime.

The police have registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Assam has been a cradle of criminal activities since decades. The newly-elected BJP government is trying to change the face of the state and usher in development. The state has been struggling to stall illegal migration from Bangladesh. Several reports revealed that the illegal migration is posing a serious threat to the identity of the Assamese people.

Lack of political will and absence of strict laws has made things difficult for the state of Assam. The trafficked population has created pressure on the socio-economic skeleton and punctured the organic development of the state.

A crime syndicate has been on the rise in Assam. Chandra Mohan Patowary, the industries and commerce minister of Assam recently told assembly that a CID probe has been ordered to stop coal smuggling from the mines at Ledo-Margherita on the eastern bank of the state bordering Arunachal Pradesh.