It was a lovely weekend for SRK fans, as the Badshah of Bollywood held yet another fun and witty AMA session #AskSRK on Twitter.

King Khan like always humbly answered most of the questions pertaining to his personal and professional life. He showered praises on Rajinikanth and shared which is his favourite Salman Khan film. He also answered questions related to Pathaan and which team he is supporting in FIFA 2022.

Let's take a look at all the questions by fans and answers by SRK where he gave his wittiest best.

SRK's AMA session

On Saturday, King Khan began his Q and A session. He tweeted, "Come all let's do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons(sic)."

A fan asked him what is he eating these days, to which he replied, "Little unwell with infection so nowadays only daal chawal(sic)." (Nowdays, only Rice and Dal).

On which team SRK is supporting in tonight's World Cup FIFA finale?

A fan asked, "Whom are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK(sic)."?

SRK replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also (sic)."

A fan asks, "Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Messi?"

SRK's advice is noteworthy, "Just as advice don't keep finding better....it destroys the good!"

On movies

A fan asked, "#AskSRK One movie you can watch all your life? PS: Shouldn't be yours (sic)?"

SRK responded, "Lots of them Shawshank Redemption, mad mad mad world, some of the mission impossible series, scent of a woman....many more (sic)."

A fan asked, "John ke sath kaam krke kaisa laga? #AskSRK" (How was it working with John Abraham)?

Showering praise on John SRK said, "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes, he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him."

On family

A fan asked, "Why was Abram wearing a Juventus jersey when you waved from mannat on your birthday #AskSRK (sic)"

SRK replied, "He's got jerseys of many football teams..."

A fan asked, "What means the world to you sir?? #AskSRK

SRK replied, "My babies...."

A user asked, "SRK who's the naughtiest kid in the family?

SRK said, "I think it's me...."

A user asked, "#AskSRK Ur kids are excited for which release, #Pathan ,#Jawaan, #Dunki?"

SRK said, "Right now we r all excited for Avataar...#Pathan in Jan

A fan asked, "Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids? #AskSRK"

SRK said, "Papa you are the kindest man we know"

At his wittiest best!

A fan said, "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK" (My wedding is on 26 January what do I do {nearing his Shah Rukh's film release})

SRK replied, "Shaadi kar le...honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena" (Get married, Watch Pathaan during your honeymoon).

A fan wanted to know why Ask SRK session is for only 15 minutes, "Why #AskSRK is always for 15minutes?"

SRK quickly responded, "Because everyone needs 15 minutes for fame..."

On Salman Khan

A fan asked, "Your favourite movie of @beingsalmankhan? #AskSRK"

SRK said, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan"

A user asked, "When was the last time you did something for the first time #AskSRK"

SRK was speechless and gave a thought to a fan's question and replied, 1'Hmmm thank you for reminding me...will do it soon."

A fan asked, "@iamsrk #asksrk what do you do when you are at home?"

SRK replied, "All homely things."

On Pathaan

A fan wrote, "Saw on the poster of #Pathaan you're riding a motorbike..when was the last time you rode one actually?#AskSRK pls answer..love seeing you ride one."

SRK said, "How to ride there is too much traffic and I get worried. Had asked John to teach me."

A fan asked, "#AskSRK Pathaan ka koi dialogue bata do jo ab tak public nhi hui hai @iamsrk? (Please tell us a dialogue of your upcoming movie Pathaan."

SRK said, "Film mein sun lena....better lagega #Pathan." (Hear the dialogue in the film Pathaan).

A user asked, "#AskSRK. How good is the VFX of #pathaan?"

SRK replied, "Trying our best...trying our best."

A fan asked, "What is your #1 tip to a fit body like yours? (As seen in the new Pathaan song)"

SRK said, "Eat properly...exercise regularly....and don't overdo it take your time to work out slowly."

ख़ुदी को कर बुलंद इतना कि हर तक़दीर से पहले

A fan asked, "When is Pathaan trailer coming? #AskSRK"

SRK said, "Soon I assume..."

A fan said, "What's your prediction for the first day of PATHAAN? #Asksrk

SRK said, "I am not in the business of predictions...I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile..."

A fan asked, "@iamsrk sir when will you complete your biography? #asksrk?

SRK replied, "When I complete my life....many years to go..."

A user expressed, "Mumma papa wants to meet you. Possible?"

SRK replied, "Don't break their heart but little difficult. Give them a hug from my side."

A fan asked, "#AskSRK will do movies with thalaivar @rajinikanth?"

SRK said, "Will be an honour."

A female fan asked, "Hello ShahRukh Sir can you share your whatsapp number? Ap se baath kar ke wapas delete kardungi number." ( Can you share your WhatsApp number, I will talk to you and delete your number).

SRK at his best said. "I am phone and messaging unfriendly...."

A fan asked, "@iamsrk What's something that you notice yourself saying a lot recently? #AskSRK"

SRK replied, "Be healthy."

A fan asked, "Sir did you watch KGF-2 movie? And one word about Yash."

SRK replied, "Yash is wow!!"

A fan asked, "One word for Ayushmann #AskSrk?"

SRK replied, "He's a sweetheart."

A fan asked, "Sir workout karne motivation dedo" (Please give me motivation to workout).

SRK said, "Just start and continue for 7 days and u will get hooked....do it for yourself and you will keep going."

A user said, "#AskSRK After completing my studies coming to Mumbai to watch your Mannat."

SRK said, "Hope you like the gate Gauri has designed."

A user asked, "One word About Ramcharan?"

SRK said, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids."

For the unversed, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after almost four years, with his last film being Aanand L Rai's Zero.