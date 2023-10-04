Love him, hate him, troll him, shame him but you can't ignore Karan Johar's famous celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. The maverick filmmaker's talk show often comes under fire as the host mostly digs deep into the sex life of the actors whom he calls on the show. Not just that, he only calls his so-called favourite actors be it Alia Bhatt, or Ananya Pandey among others.

The last season of KWK was all about addressing neoryism which he has been accused of by Kangana Ranaut. The filmmaker had sex-related questions for every star on his couch that irked viewers.

Karan Johar is back with season 8 of Koffee With Karan

And now Koffee With Karan is back with yet another season of the show. Karan Johar on Wednesday took to his social media and announced that he so back with yet another season of Koffee With Karan.

The teaser is rather funny as this time Karan decided to troll himself in the first promo.

In the teaser, Karan meets his Konscience as she addresses all the criticism he got in the seventh season of Koffee With Karan.

Karan's conscience asks Karan "Did someone put something in your coffee last season? The conversations were so meh, they were so thanda. You could have called it Cold Coffee with Karan.

His conscience also said that Karan had 'cheese' jokes with him and only nepo babies used to grace the couch.

The conscience Karan slammed Karan and said, "A 50-year-old asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives? Lame."

Karan says that this time he will be innovative and invite nepo kids' grandkids, newly married celebrity couples or cricketers'.

He concludes, "I am brewing season 8, it's going to be great."

Netizens had varied reactions to Karan trolling himself brutally.

A user wrote, " Reason why I love him he so confidently makes trolls into good marketing ideas!"

Another said, "Srk and Kajol Together."

The third one said, "I hope you have new guests this time instead of the ghisi piti list of Alia-Ranbir, Ranvir-Deepika, Vicky-Jat, Shahid, Karina-Saif etc etc.... Whom you all the same questions and get the same answers in every season!!So excited for the new season."

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karan wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I'm still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar! @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent."

Koffee With Karan will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 26.