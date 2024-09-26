Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday left everyone baffled as he claimed that he met a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently and enquired about the reasons behind his 'motivated' arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

"The response that I got left me shocked and surprised beyond belief," Kejriwal told the scribes while reviewing the road infrastructure in Delhi University's North Campus.

"When I asked him what you achieved by arresting me, he said that at least Delhi's progress has been derailed and halted," claimed the AAP national convenor.

Kejriwal made the sensational charges while being accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, close confidante Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders.

Kejriwal and his team hit the capital's streets today to review the condition of roads and streets after the long spell of rains lashed the city.

He also sought to send a message to the city residents by claiming that the pending and stalled projects would again pick up speed as he came back from prison.

Former Delhi CM further quipped that his government always remains in action mode and said that it will expedite all developmental works.

"Even in prison, I was in action mode," he said while replying to scribes' query.

Kejriwal and the team's road inspection drive comes amidst the two-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

There wouldn't be any 'mystery' over a vacant chair in the Delhi Assembly, unlike the Chief Minister's office.

A new seating arrangement has been finalised under which CM Atishi has been allotted the Number 1 seat while Arvind Kejriwal has been given the Number 41 seat. Cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will be seated on the Number 2.

Clarifying the seating change arrangement, an official said that since Kejriwal is now a mere legislator after giving up the CM post, his seat has been relegated to the Number 41 spot.

(With inputs from IANS)