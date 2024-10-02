Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024. On his birthday, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will appear as guests on the show KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati. A promo of the same has gone viral in which Aamir was seen asking Big B a personal question about Jaya Bachchan, leaving the veteran actor speechless.

'Ask Jaya the same question?': Fans advise Aamir Khan as he asks Amitabh Bachchan which co-star opposite Jaya ji made him jealous

In this video, Aamir asks, ''Mere aas ek super duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi kisi aur hero ke saath, toh woh kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sunn ke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous ho jaate the?'' (I have a super interesting question. When Jaya ji used to go for shoots with another hero, who was that actor whose name made you feel uncomfortable and jealous?)

Amitabh's response was not shown in the promo.

Sharing the said promo, the channel writes, ''Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein tazza! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Although Big B didn't share anything, fans of the show flooded the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, ''Wow What a Question.''

Another wrote, ''Dharmendra.''

A section of netizens were of the view that even Jaya Bachchan should be asked the same question.

In another promo, Aamir Khan shares that he and Junaid have come to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

Work Front

Amitabh will next be seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The film also stars Rana Daggubati and Fahad Faasil in key roles. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie will be released in theatres on October 10.