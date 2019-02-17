The 13th edition of Asiavision Movie Awards (2018) was held in Dubai on February 16 and Ranveer Singh, Dhanush and Trisha are some of the big names of Indian cinema featured in the winners' list.
Asiavision Movie Awards is an annual award ceremony to honour the artists and technicians of south Indian cinema. Started in 2006, the event witnessed its 13th edition at Global Village in Dubai on Saturday. Top Bollywood stars were seen bonding big time with South Indian A-listers on this occasion.
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kiara Advani had a great time with Dhanush, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi and few other southern celebs at the 13th edition of the Asiavision Movie Awards. Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi are some other popular names, who were present at this ceremony.
Asiavision Movie Awards was a starry and glitzy event and awards were given away amidst some entertainment programmes. Here are the list of some winners and photos and videos of the celebs who attended this ceremony on Saturday.
|No
|Award
|Winner
|1
|Best Actor
|Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
|2
|Best Actor
|Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram Vedha)
|3
|Best Actress
|Asha Sarath (Bhayanakam)
|4
|Best Actor (Negative Role)
|Jim Sarbh (Padmaavat)
|5
|Best Actor (Critics)
|Dhanush (Vada Chennai/Mari 2)
|6
|Best Actor (Critics)
|Ayushmann Khurrana (Badhaai Ho/Andhadhun)
|7
|Best Actress of the Decade
|Trisha Krishnan
|8
|Best Performer
|Sadhna Venkatesh (Peranbu)
|9
|Star of the Year
|Aishwarya Lekshmi (Varathan)
|10
|Emerging Star of the Year
|Kiara Advani
Bollywood Star @RanveerOfficial wins the best actor for #Padmaavat. #AsiaVisionAwards #Dubai pic.twitter.com/VbjncukTOw— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Bollywood’s man of the moment @ayushmannk just won best actor (critics) at the #AsiaVisionAwards in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Ga1ggYWfiu— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Here’s a look at @RanveerOfficial who’s here in #Dubai to attend the #AsiaVisionAwards. pic.twitter.com/kn2LJGTtVC— Manjusha (@ManjushaRK) February 16, 2019
Actress #TrishaKrishnan was just honoured with ‘actress of the decade’ at the #AsiaVisionAwards in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Ajmq5DmUZx— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Exclusive Stills: @RanveerOfficial @trishtrashers at #AsiaVisionMovieAwards— V4U Media (@v4umedia1) February 17, 2019
More clicks- https://t.co/CsHW6dVI64 pic.twitter.com/Uq30Rpu1Lz
#thangamengal fame #sadhana ??? families with #makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl #asiavisionawards #dubai ?? #96TheMovie @RIAZtheboss— V4U Media (@v4umedia1) February 17, 2019
More clicks - https://t.co/CsHW6dVI64 pic.twitter.com/MQS4LAofAJ
Exclusive: #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl— V4U Media (@v4umedia1) February 17, 2019
At #asiavisionmovieawards#AsiaVisionAwards
More stills - https://t.co/bWuXeKOGb2 pic.twitter.com/7gu5SGaszj
The man of the night is here! @RanveerOfficial just arrived at the #AsiaVisionAwards in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/R00sy8jl32— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Actor @jimSarbh wins best villain for his role in the period film #Padmaavat. #AsiaVisionAwards pic.twitter.com/Jbx0w10HmX— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Dubai-based actress Asha Sarath wins an award for #Malayalam film #Bhayanakam, a film about the army set during World War II. She dedicates her win to soldiers who lost their lives in the #PulwamaTerroristAttack. pic.twitter.com/afJJfO7XqS— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
#AishwaryaLekshmi just won an award for her performance in #Malayalam film #Varathan. #AsiaVisionAwards pic.twitter.com/Rspea30CSV— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019
Dubai girl #SadhnaVenkatesh just won the Best Performer award for her role in Tamil film #Peranbu, also starring South Indian superstar #Mammootty, at the #AsiaVisionMovieAwards. pic.twitter.com/dUNdo6v52n— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 16, 2019