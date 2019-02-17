The 13th edition of Asiavision Movie Awards (2018) was held in Dubai on February 16 and Ranveer Singh, Dhanush and Trisha are some of the big names of Indian cinema featured in the winners' list.

Asiavision Movie Awards is an annual award ceremony to honour the artists and technicians of south Indian cinema. Started in 2006, the event witnessed its 13th edition at Global Village in Dubai on Saturday. Top Bollywood stars were seen bonding big time with South Indian A-listers on this occasion.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kiara Advani had a great time with Dhanush, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi and few other southern celebs at the 13th edition of the Asiavision Movie Awards. Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi are some other popular names, who were present at this ceremony.

Asiavision Movie Awards was a starry and glitzy event and awards were given away amidst some entertainment programmes. Here are the list of some winners and photos and videos of the celebs who attended this ceremony on Saturday.