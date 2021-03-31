The shocking incident in Midtown Manhattan where a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked by an unidentified African American man gave a brutal reality check to the rising hate crimes against Asian Americans. The attack, which was caught on camera, showed the elderly Filipino woman repeatedly kicked in her head. The NYPD even launched a manhunt for the suspect and President Biden even condemned the rise in attacks against Asians.

"We can't be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans. That's why today I'm taking additional steps to respond–including establishing an initiative at the Department of Justice to address anti-Asian crimes. These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop," US President Joe Biden tweeted.

The hate crimes against Asians in the US are at a shocking high. According to NYPD data, there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year. This is a startling figure considering 29 incidents were reported to police throughout 2020. Many such crimes spiked after the COVID-19 pandemic, where a faction of people blamed the Chinese people for the spread of the virus. In fact, former President Donald Trump even used the term "China virus" to describe COVID-19 despite repeated criticism.

Dwindling BLM support from Asians

Seeing how the hate crimes against Asians by African Americans are spiking in the US, the support for BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement is dwindling. Netizens have expressed deep angst against such actions, especially after having supported BLM movements and protests.