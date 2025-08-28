Asian markets experienced fluctuations on Thursday, with concerns over the impact of Nvidia's strong earnings on its China business. Despite a significant rise in Nvidia's stock value, worries surrounding its position in China due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on investor confidence.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showed a 0.2% decline as U.S. futures mirrored the after-hours slump in Nvidia shares. This decline follows a streak of gains in the U.S. markets and a new record high for the S&P 500.

Notably, investor attention focused on Nvidia's China business, which remains at risk due to geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts from Goldman Sachs expressed expectations for a modest dip in stock value following Nvidia's latest report.

In Japan, stocks fluctuated as tensions surrounding trade negotiations with the U.S. escalated, resulting in a cancellation of a planned visit by Japan's top trade negotiator. However, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index managed to stay up by 0.4%.

South Korean markets saw a modest 0.3% increase after the Bank of Korea maintained its policy rate at 2.5%, in line with economist predictions. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index experienced a sharp 1% decline, driven by a significant drop in shares of Chinese food delivery company Meituan.

Besides market movements, currency markets witnessed the dollar's vulnerability as traders anticipate a potential interest rate cut in the near future. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, coupled with President Donald Trump's assertions, have fueled expectations for a rate reduction at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting in September.

In the commodities sector, Brent crude prices dipped slightly to $67.74 per barrel, while gold prices remained relatively stable. Despite market uncertainties, the European single currency maintained its positive momentum, showcasing a three-week streak of gains.

The market's keen eye on geopolitical events, corporate earnings, and central bank decisions continues to guide investor sentiment and shape market trends in the evolving financial landscape.