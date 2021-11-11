Chinese president Xi Jinping has warned that the Asia-Pacific region is on the verge of a cold war mentality. The comments from the Chinese president come at a time when the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have announced a new security alliance in the region, which could result in Australia building nuclear submarines.

Xi Jinping's comments during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum

Xi Jinping made these comments during the recently held Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Earlier, China had criticized the security alliance of Australia with two global powers, in both economic and military aspects.

During the forum, Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video that is being hosted by New Zealand in a virtual format. On Saturday, Xi will participate in an online meeting with other Pacific Rim leaders including the United States president Joe Biden.

"The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era. China will remain firm in advancing reform and opening up so as to add impetus to economic development," said Jinping.

Is China preparing for a war with the United States?

A few days back, satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies had revealed that China has built a mock-up of a US destroyer warship on rail tracks in Ruoqiang, a Taklamakan Desert county in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The images soon went viral on online spaces, and experts suggest that the Asian giant could be preparing for a future naval clash against the United States.