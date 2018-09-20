Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was seemingly miffed with the way Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman wore his national cap during the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2018 clash against India in Dubai on Wednesday, September 19.

Zaman, who bowled 6.3 overs during Pakistan's eight-wicket defeat, was wearing his Pakistan cap in a way that resembled a rapper.

The swashbuckling opening batsman, who was dismissed for 0, rolled his arm over as the Men in Green lost leg-spinner Shadab Khan to a back injury midway during their unsuccessful defence of a paltry total of 162.

Gavaskar, who was on air for official broadcasters Star Sports, hit out at Zaman and even opined that the Pakistan captain should have a word with his part-time bowler about the way in which he had worn his cap while bowling.

"Somebody may be the captain should tell him that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in Pakistan Super League may be but this is the national team," Gavaskar said, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

Zaman was not the only player who was criticised by Gavaskar on Wednesday as the former India captain was miffed with Dinesh Karthik using his nickname "DK" in his India jersey.

"Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name, he can have his initials," the 69-year-old added.

Uncle Madhav Mantri told me to earn my cap: Gavaskar

Gavaskar is emotional about the national team cap as he had learnt the sanctity of it during his boyhood from his uncle and former India Test player Madhav Mantri, whom he had labelled "the last of disciplinarians".

"As a boy, I spent several nights in his [Mantri's] Dadar home. His cupboard was a treasure house of caps and sweaters. There was the India cap, the Mumbai Ranji Trophy cap, the ACC (Associated Cement Company) cap among others. He had owned several sweaters, and wooly ones at that. One day, I asked him if I could have his India cap. "No, you can't," he told me, categorically. "You will have to earn this cap through hard work and determination," Gavaskar had said as quoted by the DNA.

Gavaskar also revealed that he never used the India cap he had gotten during the 1971 tour of West Indies during the tour matches in the lead up to his Test debut because his uncle's words had resonated in him.

"I had no right to wear the India cap. I only wore it when the captain named me in the XI," Gavaskar added.