The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given an application in Badaun court, for carrying out a survey of the Jama Masjid there.

A lawyer on behalf of the ASI appeared before the court, agreeing to carry out the survey and also sought time for it.

Mukesh Patel, state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had filed an application in the court of civil judge, senior division, Badaun in September 2022, claiming that the Jama Masjid was Neelkanth Mahadev temple that was destroyed and converted into a mosque.

The Mahasabha had sought a survey of the mosque by the ASI.

It made three parties to the case, including ASI, state government and the mosque committee.

According to Hindu Mahasabha's advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, the ASI will carry out survey of the Jama Masjid and thereafter submit its report in court.

The court had given 15 days' time to the ASI for submitting the report, Sahu added.

The next date for hearing of the case is May 30.

(With inputs from IANS)