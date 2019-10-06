India's charge was led by the bowlers as they walked all over South Africa to complete a comprehensive victory by 203 runs in the first Test match. The match was replete with action and one in which plenty of records and milestones were created.

It all began when Rohit Sharma became the batsman to have hit the most number of sixes in a Test match. He was the main reason behind another slice of history - India and South Africa combined to slam as many 37 sixes which is now the most maximums hit in one Test match.

Ashwin hits his stride

R Ashwin, who was back in his elements became the joint-fastest to bag 350 Test wickets when he ripped one past to get rid of Theunis de Bruyn early on day 5. The offie gave a great account of himself in the match after he was pipped by Ravindra Jadeja in overseas Test matches in the recent past

Late in the day, Mohammed Shami breathed fire as he sliced through the South African batting order with a deadly spell of fast bowling. He hit the stumps as many as four times and in the process joined Jasprit Bumrah to become only the second bowler to bet four dismissals by castling the batsmen.

Speaking at the end of the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed the effort of his fast-bowlers for never relenting despite the conditions being unforgiving.

"It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It's all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%. That's when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh as well doing well. It's all about wanting to make a play for the team even in conditions that are difficult," Kohli said after the match.

As far as India's position on the World Test Championship points table is concerned, Virat Kohli and the team have now stretched their lead by bagging 160 points and are comfortably placed ahead of the pack. New Zealand and Sri Lanka take the next two positions with 60 points. Australia and England complete the top 5 with 56 points each.