The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned out to be a full-on rollercoaster ride for Ashnoor Kaur's fans, as the television actress was evicted, or say, thrown out of the house by Salman Khan after she hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task. Ashnoor cried inconsolably before exiting, and her fellow inmates, Gaurav Khanna, as well as Farhaana Bhatt, exclaimed that ever since Ashnoor's father came inside the house during family week and mentioned that she needs to play the victim card and bring up her fat-shaming topic as and when necessary.

However, her father clarified that he didn't say that and that his words were edited out from the main episode, making it come across negatively. Still, her followers and some housemates believe that Ashnoor became aggressive after her father gave her two cents, and physical fights inside the house are clearly against the rules. While her fans call Ashnoor's eviction unfair, the decision stands.

However, many slammed Ashnoor crying before exiting the house as 'fake tears' all for cameras and drama.

Ashnoor Kaur shares first post after Bigg Boss 19 eviction

Ashnoor got a warm welcome after reaching home, and she took to her Instagram handle to share how she feels after coming back.

Taking to Instagram, Ashnoor dropped a carousel post featuring herself with her pet dog. The pictures show her standing on her balcony, holding her dog in her arms. She captioned the post, "Sukoon after the tough storm..."

Take a look below:

Ashnoor deserves fair play and unfair eviction of Ashnoor trends on X

Ever since Ashnoor was thrown out of the house by Salman Khan, fans of the actress, as well as several celebs, have been slamming the makers and digging out past instances where other housemates have been physical or abusive, and no action was taken. In Ashnoor's case, despite her apologising time and again, she was evicted, not by votes, but by the makers themselves.

On Sunday evening, Ashnoor also came live on Instagram and spoke about the unfair eviction. She interacted with her fans and answered several questions.

During the live session, Ashnoor said, "14 weeks! Away from you! I wasn't able to talk to you. But the reason for me to come live today is to let you know that abhi main theek hoon. I know bohot hi abrupt tha yeh eviction. Jis tarah ka pyaar, concern dekh rahi hoon... yes, I am much better now, very much at peace. So ya, I just thought, why not come live!"

Reacting to her eviction, she added, "I remember we were talking that only a few days are left, but theek hai, jo ho gaya so ho gaya. Jo kismat mein likha tha. It feels bad, and I am a little sad about it... But I got so overwhelmed with all the love. All hearts back to all of you. The way you all have supported me... thank you! I want to see all your edits!"

Someone also asked if she would attend the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 finale, to which she said yes. The finale is set to take place on 7 December.

When a fan asked her if she considers it an unfair eviction, Ashnoor responded, "Jo hua so hua, abhi usko change toh nahi kar sakte hum. The show goes on... bohot achcha lagta agar main rehti finale tak, but it's fine. It was disturbing for me too, but you all take care of your health."

Before blaming GK,watch the full clip here. He clearly tried to talk to Ashnoor but she refused to accept that she intentionally hit Tanya. Pranit even mocked GK in the middle & didn't take it seriously.

Facts > assumptions.#GauravKhanna.#BiggBoss19.#BB19 pic.twitter.com/stdzhxGmvu — Be Positive (@Vibzz321) November 29, 2025

Apart from fans, Sumbul, a popular TV actor who was also part of BB16, came out in support of Ashnoor. She took to Instagram and shared a series of stories targeting BB makers for overlooking physical violence inside the house.

ASHNOOR DESERVED FAIR PLAY

This season has been full of chaos, but one thing is clear #AshnoorKaur played with dignity, patience, and respect.

Her journey showed calm in chaos and strength in silence. Sometimes the most genuine players don’t get the spotlight they deserve. pic.twitter.com/EDFDUX1gFB — Syeda Javeria (@Syeda08_javeria) November 29, 2025

She shared a picture where Kunickaa Sadanand was seen forcefully holding Ashnoor's hand to restrain her and wrote, "Is this not bal ka prayog? Even this is against the rules."

She added, "The rules of Bigg Boss are just an excuse. Otherwise, Archana was also brought back into the show. Tanya had kicked someone, too. And it was Tanya who pushed Ashnoor as well. Were they all sitting blindfolded back then?"

She further called out the show's hypocrisy and wrote, "Before anyone comes at me saying I am supporting violence, listen carefully! Ashnoor's eviction would have been fair if every contestant who had ever raised their hand had been evicted. I'm talking about the hypocrisy here! Suddenly, the rules have become so important."

Ashnoor Kaur gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted for physical violence against Tanya Mittal. For the unversed, during the Ticket to Finale task, Tanya and Ashnoor got into a fierce fight. While trying to balance a wooden plank on her shoulder, Ashnoor threw it aside, unintentionally hitting Tanya, who had approached her to tease her and mess with the water bowls attached to the plank.

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan addressed the incident and announced Ashnoor's eviction.

What exactly happened after family week? Did Ashnoor's father tell her to use the body-shaming issue?

As per circulating clips and reels, Gurmeet apparently told his daughter not to forget the body-shaming comments made by contestant Tanya Mittal and to "take advantage" of them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gurmeet wrote, "After yesterday's episode, I have seen a few videos indicating that I've told Ashnoor to 'take advantage' of the body-shaming remarks made by Tanya. I want to clear these misconceptions right now because it is not true. My words have been taken totally out of context."

He added, "When Ashnoor asked me about forgiving Tanya, the conversation had nothing to do with body shaming. It was a light, fun moment—most of which wasn't even shown in the episode. Because of the edit, a different meaning is being attached to what I have said, and that's unfair to everyone involved."

He went on to say, "So I sincerely request all of you not to fall for clipped, out-of-context narratives. I went inside the house only to uplift Ashnoor, not to bring anyone down. I cherish every memory I made with each contestant, whether aired or not, and I left on a very positive note."

Work front

Ashnoor Kaur has featured in several television shows so far, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes, Suman Indori and others.

Along with her, Shehbaz Badesha was also evicted from the show.