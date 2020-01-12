Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have parted ways ending their 5-year long relationship. The couple had been living in together since their engagement in August 2017. However, differences cropped up between the two a couple of months back and the couple decided to go separate ways.

In August 2017, Ashmit had proposed to Maheck during their romantic holiday in Spain and the actress had accepted his proposal. The couple then had decided to get married in a year but things didn't go as they had planned. There were certain problems in their relationship that made Ashmit and Maheck push their wedding a bit further. The two tried to save their relationship but in vain and parted ways on a sad note.

"They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways," a source was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

Maheck Chahal too admitted that she had a split with Ashmit Patel and told the daily, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." Ashmit, on his part, too confirmed that they are no longer together and requested the media to give them their private space.

"It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment," Ashmit said.

A couple of years ago, when Ashmit was asked about his relationship with Maheck, he had said that they had been knowing each other for 14 years and gradually developed feelings for each other.

"We've been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Maheck moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it's great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her," Ashmit had told an online portal.

But the two wouldn't have anticipated the way they headed for a splitsville.