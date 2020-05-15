That was quick. Ashley Benson seems to have moved on from her ex Cara Delevingne already. The pair just recently announced their split.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old actress appears to have confirmed her new 'fling' with rapper G-Eazy, also 30, after they were caught sharing a kiss while out in Los Angeles.

The two were apparently spotted making out in a car

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had been dating for about two years before they announced their split. They had kept their relationship on the down-low.

But there had also been moments of PDA. But now it looks like Ashley Benson has replaced Cara with G-Eazy. The two were apparently spotted making out in a car while waiting for some take-out food.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine the Benson and G-Eazy have been enjoying "a fling" with each other, saying: "It feels like just a fling for now. She's getting over a breakup."

We wonder how Cara is taking the news. Fans, however, may not be pleased that Ashley has moved on so quickly from Cara. But we wish her well. You can check out the video here: